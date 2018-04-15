Bella Thorne Checks Out Coachella with Boyfriend Mod Sun!

Bella Thorne keeps her head down as she makes her way around the fields at Coachella on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 20-year-old actress looked cool in a diamond headband and all red outfit as she was joined at the music fest by her boyfriend Mod Sun and sister Dani Thorne.

The following day, Bella took to Instagram to share a selfie with a friend from their night of fun!

“Boo thang on a Sunday 😍,” Bella captioned the below pic.