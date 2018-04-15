Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 6:58 pm

Bella Thorne Checks Out Coachella with Boyfriend Mod Sun!

Bella Thorne Checks Out Coachella with Boyfriend Mod Sun!

Bella Thorne keeps her head down as she makes her way around the fields at Coachella on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 20-year-old actress looked cool in a diamond headband and all red outfit as she was joined at the music fest by her boyfriend Mod Sun and sister Dani Thorne.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne

The following day, Bella took to Instagram to share a selfie with a friend from their night of fun!

“Boo thang on a Sunday 😍,” Bella captioned the below pic.

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

