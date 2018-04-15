Ben Stiller & Robert De Niro Reunite for 'Meet the Parents' Cold Open on 'SNL' (Video)

Meet the Parents stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are back on screen together, but this time they are playing Michael Cohen and Robert Mueller for Saturday Night Live‘s Cold Open!

Stiller played Cohen, President Trump‘s personal lawyer, who gets questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was played by De Niro.

The lie detector scene was reminiscent of what happened in Meet the Parents and you’ve gotta watch the full skit!

Also featured in the sketch are Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions and Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence.