Top Stories
Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Dakota Fanning Remembers Brittany Murphy, Eight Years After Her Death

Kylie Jenner &amp; Nicki Minaj Almost Kiss at Coachella Party (Video)

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 1:52 am

Ben Stiller & Robert De Niro Reunite for 'Meet the Parents' Cold Open on 'SNL' (Video)

Ben Stiller & Robert De Niro Reunite for 'Meet the Parents' Cold Open on 'SNL' (Video)

Meet the Parents stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are back on screen together, but this time they are playing Michael Cohen and Robert Mueller for Saturday Night Live‘s Cold Open!

Stiller played Cohen, President Trump‘s personal lawyer, who gets questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who was played by De Niro.

The lie detector scene was reminiscent of what happened in Meet the Parents and you’ve gotta watch the full skit!

Also featured in the sketch are Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions and Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence.
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Beck Bennett, Ben Stiller, Kate McKinnon, Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

