Sun, 15 April 2018 at 5:37 am

Beyonce & Solange Knowles Have a Dance Off at Coachella!

Beyonce & Solange Knowles Have a Dance Off at Coachella!

The final surprise guest during Beyonce‘s set at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival was her younger sister Solange Knowles!

While Solange didn’t sing anything on stage, she and Bey had a fierce dance off near the end of the set on Saturday night (April 14) at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.

Solange came on stage after Beyonce finished singing “Get Me Bodied.” Make sure to check out the full list of songs performed during the set.

10+ pictures inside of the Knowles sisters performing at Coachella…

