Beyonce's Coachella 2018 Set List Revealed - Every Song Here

Beyonce is performing her headlining set at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival right now and you can check out her set list right here!

The 36-year-old entertainer ruled the stage on Saturday night (April 14) at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.

Beyonce was supposed to headline at the festival last year, but she postponed her appearance after she announced she was pregnant with twins.

The set began at around 11:24pm PT and Bey opened the show on a catwalk stage in a costume that made her look like Nefertiti. After a fierce walk to the stage, she changed into a yellow cropped sweatshirt and cut-off jean shorts with some fierce frilly boots. She has several costume changes coming throughout the set.

Beyonce’s Coachella 2018 Set List

CIRCLE ONE

1. “Crazy in Love”

2. “Freedom”

Interlude with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (Poem by James Weldon Johnson)

3. “Formation”

4. “Sorry” / “Me, Myself, & I”

5. “Bow Down” / “I Been On”

6. “Drunk in Love”

7. “Diva”

8. “***Flawless.” / “Feeling Myself” / “Top Off”

9. “7/11″

CIRCLE TWO

10. “Don’t Hurt Yourself”

11. “I Care”

12. “Partition / “Yonce”

13. “Mi Gente”

14. “Baby Boy” / “You Don’t Love Me”

15. “Hold Up” / “Countdown”

16. “Check On It”

17. “Deja Vu” with Jay Z

CIRCLE THREE

18. “Who Run the World”

19. “Lose My Breath” with Destiny’s Child

20. “Say My Name” with Destiny’s Child

21. “Soldier” with Destiny’s Child

22. “Get Me Bodied” with a dance break from Bey and Solange Knowles

23. “Single Ladies”

24. “Love on Top”