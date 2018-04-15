Beyonce's Coachella Performance Photos - See Her Fierce Looks!
Beyonce totally slayed the stage during her Coachella performance!
The 36-year-old entertainer kicked off dressed as Egyptian Queen Nefertiti in a stunning diamond-covered bodysuit with a matching cape as she strut her way down the catwalk made personally for her performance on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.
After a super quick outfit change, Bey went cool in a yellow crop top hoodie, ripped denim shorts, and silver shimmering fringe booties before she started singing.
FYI: Beyonce‘s outfits are by Balmain. Her fringe boots are by Louboutin.
We’ll be add more photos when they’re released!
