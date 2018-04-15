Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off His Tattoos at Coachella!

Brooklyn Beckham flashes a smile as he arrives at a party held during Coachella on Saturday afternoon (April 14) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 19-year-old photographer showed off his tattooed arms in a black beanie, white T-shirt, and black jeans as he and a friend attended the party thrown by Levi’s.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Beckham

ICYMI, Brooklyn was spotted making out with a model while they were at a tattoo shop.

Make sure to check out the Coachella live stream here!