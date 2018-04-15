Sun, 15 April 2018 at 7:00 am
Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off His Tattoos at Coachella!
Brooklyn Beckham flashes a smile as he arrives at a party held during Coachella on Saturday afternoon (April 14) in Palm Springs, Calif.
The 19-year-old photographer showed off his tattooed arms in a black beanie, white T-shirt, and black jeans as he and a friend attended the party thrown by Levi’s.
ICYMI, Brooklyn was spotted making out with a model while they were at a tattoo shop.
