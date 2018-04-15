Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Cara Delevingne is firing back at those who are confused about her stance protesting Coachella, despite praising Beyonce‘s performance at the annual music festival.

The 25-year-old actress and model praised Beyonce‘s performance, just after criticizing the owner of the festival for being pro-guns and anti-LGBT. If you don’t know, Cara posted in her Instagram Story about not attending Coachella due to the owner Philip Anschutz‘s actions.

Fans were then calling Cara out for then supporting Beyonce‘s show at the festival.

“I am speechless. That performance made me burst into tears and sent shivers down my spine. Especially the Destiny’s child reunion. ICONIC is an understatement. Thank you for inspiring so many and for lifting each other up. #GirlPower @michellewilliams @beyonce @kellyrowland,” Cara posted on her Instagram. Hours later, Cara wrote a message to fans who were calling her out.

