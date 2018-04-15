Cardi B Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 With 'Invasion of Privacy'!

Cardi B is number one!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper officially debuted at the top slot of the Bilboard 200 as of this week, according to the chart company.

The album earned 255,000 equivalent album units, 103,000 of which were in traditional album sales, making it the biggest sales week for a R&B or hip-hop album in 2018.

Invasion of Privacy also made some incredibly impressive moves: it’s not only the second-largest week for an album in 2018 (second only to Justin Timberlake‘s Man Of The Woods), but the biggest streaming week ever for an album by a woman. Plus, it’s the biggest streaming week for a debut studio album ever!

Jared Leto said he would shave his beard if Thirty Seconds to Mars debuted at No. 1 – unfortunately, that didn’t happen for him!

Cardi is now the fifth female rapper to have a No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Congratulations, Cardi!

See the full Top 10 inside…

1. Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

2. Thirty Seconds to Mars, America

3. The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

4. The Greatest Showman Soundtrack

5. XXXTENTACION, ?

6. Migos, Culture II

7. Black Panther: The Album

8. Rich The Kid, The World Is Yours

9. Post Malone, Stoney

10. Lil Xan, Total Xanarchy