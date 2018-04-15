Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 11:22 pm

Carrie Underwood Gets Emotional Performing 'Cry Pretty' at ACM Awards 2018 - Watch!

Carrie Underwood is making her return to the stage!

The singer performed her new single “Cry Pretty” for the first time since her scary fall at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

Carrie sported tear-shaped glitter below her eyes while performing the song, looking emotional.

“Thank you for having me…I’m still kind of like…shaking right now. Thank you,” she told Keith Urban after the performance.

Watch a clip below!
