Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood hits the stage for her first performance in six months while attending the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old singer performed her new song “Cry Pretty,” marking her first appearance in public since getting 40 stitches in her face following a fall at her house last year.

Carrie has revealed some selfies throughout the past week, but this is our first look at her on stage in months.

Going along with the theme of “cry pretty,” Carrie was seen with glitter tears streaming out of her eyes. She also picked up an award during the show for Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter” with Keith Urban.

