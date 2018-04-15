Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella End Their Engagement &amp; Announce Split After 6 Years

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 10:17 pm

Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood hits the stage for her first performance in six months while attending the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old singer performed her new song “Cry Pretty,” marking her first appearance in public since getting 40 stitches in her face following a fall at her house last year.

Carrie has revealed some selfies throughout the past week, but this is our first look at her on stage in months.

Going along with the theme of “cry pretty,” Carrie was seen with glitter tears streaming out of her eyes. She also picked up an award during the show for Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter” with Keith Urban.

20+ pictures inside of Carrie Underwood performing at the ACM Awards…

Just Jared on Facebook
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 01
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 02
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 03
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 04
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 05
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 06
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 07
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 08
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 09
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 10
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 11
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 12
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 13
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 14
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 15
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 16
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 17
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 18
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 19
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 20
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 21
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 22
carrie underwood face acm awards 2018 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 ACM Awards, ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr