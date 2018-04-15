Celebs React to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Read the Tweets!

Beyonce completely slayed the stage during her Coachella performance – and celebs are obsessed with her!

During the 36-year-old entertainer’s set, tons of celebs took to Twitter to reveal just how fantastic they thought her performance was.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

Make sure you see tons of photos from Beyonce‘s performance here.

Check out the reactions below!

Beyoncé invented festivals. — Lil Yellin (@lilyallen) April 15, 2018

Read the reactions inside!