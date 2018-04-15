Celebs React to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Read the Tweets!
Beyonce completely slayed the stage during her Coachella performance – and celebs are obsessed with her!
During the 36-year-old entertainer’s set, tons of celebs took to Twitter to reveal just how fantastic they thought her performance was.
Beyoncé invented festivals.
— Lil Yellin (@lilyallen) April 15, 2018
It’s hard texting and watching Beyonce at the same Time . I can’t find the right GIFS fast enough
— Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) April 15, 2018
This band full of beautiful black people has me in tears. What an experience. Thank you, @Beyonce. #SheDidThat
— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 15, 2018
Fuuuuuuuuh…. @Beyonce KILT IT. I wasn’t even there… the Coachella YouTube live was madness. She makes one want to just forget everything they knew about live performance, sit down, and take notes…. and weep openly. #takeustoschoolB
— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 15, 2018
— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 15, 2018
Beyoncé at coachella looks out of this world 🔥🌹❤️
— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) April 15, 2018
When @Beyonce gets off stage she gone have somebody’s head for posting a pic with her garter strap photo shopped back together 👀
— Todrick Hall (@todrick) April 15, 2018
OH EM GEE I’m SOOO excited to watch everyone’s videos of #BEYCHELLA at #Coachella y’alllllll!!!!!!!!!!
….. but like really though. I am. #couchella party of 1 ✌🏼
— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) April 15, 2018
Beyoncé’s message to every other performer who has ever headlined #Coachella. #everybodymad pic.twitter.com/qnOlIWsAqR
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 15, 2018
Thanks #Beychella I’m working on Charlie’s Angels and this felt like a signpost tonight. #independentwomen pic.twitter.com/Q3ekYFfoSY
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 15, 2018
Wow ME, Myself, and I is my very favorite Beyoncé track
— Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) April 15, 2018
History made. This livestream has to be breaking records. This is #BlackHistoryMonth extended #Beychella #WakandaForever #DejaVu 🙅🏽♂️🙅🏾♀️
— Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) April 15, 2018
I wish @Beyoncé would've exited saying "Miss Vanjie…Miss Vanjie……Miss vanjie
— Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) April 15, 2018
🙌🏼🙌🏼 #Beychella pic.twitter.com/VOcAKrHAxo
— Julie Chen (@JulieChen) April 15, 2018
OMG YES DESTINY’S CHILD FOREVER.
— Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) April 15, 2018
If you’re not watching the Beyoncé Coachella livestream, you’re mistaken. This is INSANE.
— Andy Mientus (@andymientus) April 15, 2018
🎇Wow🎇 https://t.co/yTVUvqR1sD
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) April 15, 2018
Also, I love Beyoncé.
— Ross Lynch 💯 (@RossLynch) April 15, 2018
Feel bad for anyone who has to perform on the same stage as Beyonce. She hasn’t missed a step and she’s outdancing and outperforming her entire 200-person squad.
— Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) April 15, 2018
Beyoncé's going to end this set by proving collusion
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 15, 2018