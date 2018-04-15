Charli XCX Performs with MØ at Coachella 2018!

Charli XCX celebrates with MØ after their performance together during the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 14) at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.

Charli surprised the crowd during her friend’s set during weekend one of the festival.

Earlier in the day, Charli was seen wearing her denim while attending the Lucky Brand Desert Jam event in Palm Springs.

Charli just celebrated the fifth anniversary of her debut album True Romance. She tweeted, “this album is so special and important to me!!! thank you for always showing it love!!! what’s your fav song from this record angels?”