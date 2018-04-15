Top Stories
Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Adele Dances Along to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Watch!

Adele Dances Along to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Watch!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 8:00 am

Charli XCX Performs with MØ at Coachella 2018!

Charli XCX Performs with MØ at Coachella 2018!

Charli XCX celebrates with after their performance together during the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday (April 14) at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.

Charli surprised the crowd during her friend’s set during weekend one of the festival.

Earlier in the day, Charli was seen wearing her denim while attending the Lucky Brand Desert Jam event in Palm Springs.

Charli just celebrated the fifth anniversary of her debut album True Romance. She tweeted, “this album is so special and important to me!!! thank you for always showing it love!!! what’s your fav song from this record angels?”
Just Jared on Facebook
charli xcx mo coachella 01
charli xcx mo coachella 02
charli xcx mo coachella 03
charli xcx mo coachella 04
charli xcx mo coachella 05
charli xcx mo coachella 06
charli xcx mo coachella 07
charli xcx mo coachella 08
charli xcx mo coachella 09
charli xcx mo coachella 10
charli xcx mo coachella 11
charli xcx mo coachella 12
charli xcx mo coachella 13
charli xcx mo coachella 14
charli xcx mo coachella 15
charli xcx mo coachella 16
charli xcx mo coachella 17
charli xcx mo coachella 18
charli xcx mo coachella 19
charli xcx mo coachella 20

Photos: Getty, Michael Simon
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Charli XCX, Coachella, Mo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr