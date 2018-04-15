Chris Stapleton Welcomes Twin Boys with Wife Morgane

Congratulations are in order for country singer Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane – they just welcomed twin boys into the world!

The news was announced at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday (April 15) after Chris won the award for Album of the Year.

Chris was not in attendance to accept the award and host Reba McEntire got on stage to explain his absence and announce the happy news.

“I want to second that, Chris, congratulations, but that’s only the second biggest news. You know, Chris couldn’t be here because Morgane‘s expecting twins… we just found out that those little rascals came a bit early,” Reba said. “Hot off the press, twin boys!”

Chris and Morgane are the parents of two other children as well.