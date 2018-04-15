Top Stories
ACM Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 8:56 pm

Country Stars Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting in ACM Awards 2018 Opening - Watch Now

Country stars are paying tribute to those we lost during the Route 91 Harvest Festival last year.

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett all took part in the emotional tribute at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jason pointed out that it’s the first time many of the stars reunited in the area since the shooting took place.

“Music helps us remember what really matters in life,” said Luke.

Watch below.
Photos: Getty Images
