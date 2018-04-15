Top Stories
Sun, 15 April 2018 at 10:07 pm

David Boreanaz & Wife Jaime Make Rare Appearance Together at ACM Awards 2018

David Boreanaz & Wife Jaime Make Rare Appearance Together at ACM Awards 2018

David Boreanaz is joined by his wife Jaime on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 48-year-old actor and his wife rarely walk the red carpet together and it has been almost four years since their last appearance at an event!

David was joined at the ACMs by his SEAL Team co-stars Max Thieriot and AJ Buckley to present an award.

New episodes of SEAL Team air on Wednesday nights on CBS.
