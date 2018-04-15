Top Stories
Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Adele Dances Along to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Watch!

Adele Dances Along to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Watch!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 5:02 am

Destiny's Child Reunites at Coachella for Beyonce's Set (Photos)

Destiny's Child Reunites at Coachella for Beyonce's Set (Photos)

Beyonce brought the girls of Destiny’s Child back together for a special performance during her headlining set at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 36-year-old entertainer welcomed Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to the stage near the end of her set and they rose from the floor in a Charlie’s Angels-esque pose that was so epic.

The trio performed their songs “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name,” and “Soldier.”

Beyonce performed for an hour and forty-five minutes and sang dozens of her hit songs throughout the set. Make sure to check out the complete set list from the show and tons of photos featuring all of her on-stage looks!

15+ pictures inside of Destiny’s Child performing at Coachella…

Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce destinys child coachella 01
beyonce destinys child coachella 02
beyonce destinys child coachella 03
beyonce destinys child coachella 04
beyonce destinys child coachella 05
beyonce destinys child coachella 06
beyonce destinys child coachella 07
beyonce destinys child coachella 08
beyonce destinys child coachella 09
beyonce destinys child coachella 10
beyonce destinys child coachella 11
beyonce destinys child coachella 12
beyonce destinys child coachella 13
beyonce destinys child coachella 14
beyonce destinys child coachella 15

Photos: Just Jared
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Beychella, Beyonce Knowles, Coachella, Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams (Singer)

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr