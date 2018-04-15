Destiny's Child Reunites at Coachella for Beyonce's Set (Photos)

Beyonce brought the girls of Destiny’s Child back together for a special performance during her headlining set at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 36-year-old entertainer welcomed Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to the stage near the end of her set and they rose from the floor in a Charlie’s Angels-esque pose that was so epic.

The trio performed their songs “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name,” and “Soldier.”

Beyonce performed for an hour and forty-five minutes and sang dozens of her hit songs throughout the set. Make sure to check out the complete set list from the show and tons of photos featuring all of her on-stage looks!

15+ pictures inside of Destiny’s Child performing at Coachella…