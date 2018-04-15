Dierks Bentley & Jake Owen Wear Colorful Suits to ACM Awards

Dierks Bentley and Jake Owen hit the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The guys were both dressed in colorful suits and they were joined Dierks‘ wife Cassidy Black and Jake‘s wife Lacey Buchanan.

Some of the other country stars in attendance were Russell Dickerson with wife Kailey, Brantley Gilbert with wife Amber Cochran, Chris Lane, and Dustin Lynch.

Dierks was nominated for Video of the Year and Russell was up for New Male Vocalist of the Year.