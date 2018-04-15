Donald Glover to Host & Perform on 'Saturday Night Live'!

Donald Glover is heading to Saturday Night Live!

It has been announced that the 34-year-old Atlanta star will be hosting the hit sketch show on Saturday, May 5.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Glover

It was also announced that Donald – aka Childish Gambino – will also be the musical guest for the show as well.

This will be Donald‘s first time hosting and performing on SNL.

Donald will be hitting the big screen in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25.