Ed Sheeran in Talks to Appear in Music-Themed Comedy Movie

Ed Sheeran might be heading to the big screen!

The 27-year-old Grammy winning singer is in talks to make in appearance in Danny Boyle‘s upcoming music-themed comedy movie, Deadline reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed Sheeran

The untitled project’s plot is being kept under wraps and is reportedly set to star Lily James, Kate McKinnon, and British actor Himesh Patel.

In the past, Ed has appeared in a couple guest TV cameos on shows like Game of Thrones, Bridget Jones’s Baby, and The Simpsons.

No word yet if Ed will contribute to the movie’s musical score as well.

Production for the upcoming movie is set to begin over the summer.