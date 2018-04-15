Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest &amp; Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 8:07 pm

Exes Blake Griffin & Kendall Jenner Avoid Each Other at Bootsy Bellows Pool Party at Coachella

Exes Blake Griffin & Kendall Jenner Avoid Each Other at Bootsy Bellows Pool Party at Coachella

Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner narrowly avoided into each other at Coachella.

The 29-year-old NBA player and the 22-year-old model were both in attendance at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party on Saturday afternoon (April 14) in Palm Springs, Calif.

While they were there, Blake ignored Kendall as he walked by her table where she was sitting with friends, em>People mag reports.

The two were linked to each other last year, but their romance “cooled off” after Blake was traded from the LA Clippers to the Detroit Pistons.

Other stars at the event included Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Post Malone, Erika Jayne, Chanel Iman, Justine Skye, and Christina Milian.

