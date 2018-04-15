Top Stories
Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest &amp; Beyonce Performance Praise

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 2:20 pm

Former First Lady Barbara Bush Discontinues Medical Treatment, Will Focus on Comfort Care

Former First Lady Barbara Bush Discontinues Medical Treatment, Will Focus on Comfort Care

Former First Lady of the United States, Barbara Bush, is in failing health and has opted to focus on “comfort care,” rather than treatments for her COPD and congestive heart failure, CNN reports.

“Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care. It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving,” the statement read.

The 92-year-old has been married to former President George H. W. Bush for 73 years. Our thoughts are with the family at this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbara Bush, George H.W. Bush

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr