Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 5:32 pm

Gabrielle Union Reveals the Biggest Difference Between Herself & Husband Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union Reveals the Biggest Difference Between Herself & Husband Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union graces the cover of Ebony‘s April 2018 issue, out now.

Here’s what the 45-year-old actress, activist and author had to say…

On her new book: “Once I had all the stories, I just felt fear at releasing them and fearful [about] what would be done with the stories of my life and my words. It’s still a fear. It’s like giving birth to a miracle baby and you just drop it into the crowd.It’s like crowd-surfing. You don’t know who is going to drop your baby or abuse your child.”

On the biggest difference between herself and husband Dwayne Wade: “Music. That’s really our biggest thing. And oh, some of his co-workers, I could have given birth to. So there’s that. But by and large, there haven’t been any other challenges. It’s really just the music. He comes from the locker room where he’s listening to—I would name them, but I can’t because I don’t know who they are! I know there’s, like, Migos and Nipsey Hussle. He’ll know all the lyrics, [and] I’ll be like,‘What are they talking about—drugs, [expletive], reading, what?’ And my husband can’t dance. God bless him. But he’ll try. He’ll do something he learned in practice [sighs]. I’ll be like, ‘Can’t we just listen to Beyoncé? That’s a happy medium.’ Thankfully, he’s learning to appreciate The Spinners and Hall & Oates.”

On diversity and inclusion in Hollywood: “I’ve been the one chip in the cookie long enough. I don’t want to be the magical Negro. I don’t feel extra special when the White gaze is upon me. I don’t feel invincible. I don’t want to be there by myself; in fact, I don’t want there to be two or three people in the room and have someone shout, ‘We’ve achieved diversity!’ No, there’s three. It’s like we’re supposed to be a microcosm of the world. I don’t want to be a part of the hoodwinking of America, of our global community.”

For more from Gabrielle, head to Ebony.com.
Credit: Nino Munoz; Photos: Ebony
Posted to: Gabrielle Union

