Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest &amp; Beyonce Performance Praise

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 4:21 pm

Gigi Hadid & Cardi B Take Over the DJ Booth at Moschino's Coachella Party!

Gigi Hadid & Cardi B Take Over the DJ Booth at Moschino's Coachella Party!

Gigi Hadid is all smiles with designer Jeremy Scott as they hang out behind the DJ booth at the Moschino x H&M Desert Party on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 22-year-old model looked cool in a jacket and matching shorts covered with a CD print as she was partied alongside Cardi B at the Coachella party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Other stars at the party included Emily Ratajkowski, Erika Jayne, Diplo, Tommy Dorfman, Gigi Gorgeous, and Paris Jackson.

After the party, Cardi took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing around to her new hit song “I Like That”!

I LIKE IT LIKE THAT !!! #invasionofprivacy

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 01
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 02
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 03
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 04
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 05
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 06
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 07
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 08
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 09
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 10
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 11
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 12
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 13
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 14
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 15
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 16
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 17
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 18
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 19
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 20
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 21
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 22
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 23
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 24
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 25
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 26
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 27
gigi hadid cardi b take over the dj booth at moschino coachella party 28

Photos: BFA
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Cardi B, Coachella, Diplo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erika Jayne, Gigi Gorgeous, Gigi Hadid, Jeremy Scott, Paris Jackson, Pregnant Celebrities, Tommy Dorfman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr