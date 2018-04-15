Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Couple Up at the ACM Awards 2018!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are too cute together!

The couple snuggled up together in the audience at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Blake has a big night ahead of him: he’s performing “I Lived It,” as well as teaming up with Toby Keith for a performance of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

He’s also nominated for Single Record of the Year for “I’ll Name the Dogs.”