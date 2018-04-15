Top Stories
Sun, 15 April 2018 at 11:04 am

Haim Plays Coachella 2018 - Full Set List Revealed!

Haim Plays Coachella 2018 - Full Set List Revealed!

Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim of the band Haim take the stage during the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The band took the stage in the time slot ahead of Beyonce‘s set.

Haim sang a medley of hits for the energized crowd that evening as one of the last acts to play that night.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the full schedule of Coachella set times for the first and second weekend.

Click inside for the full set list from Haim’s performance at Coachella…

Haim Coachella Set List

“Falling”

“Don’t Save Me”

“My Song 5”

“Want You Back”

“Nothing’s Wrong”

“Night So Long”

“Forever”

“The Wire”

“Right Now”
Photos: Wenn, Getty
