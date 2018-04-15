Halsey & G-Eazy Hold Hands Partying at Coachella!

Halsey and G-Eazy hold hands as they’re lead into the Neon Carnival party at Coachella on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 23-year-old singer showed off her legs in short shorts and tan jacket over a black hoodie while the 28-year-old rapper looked cool in a printed shirt and white pants as they were spotted at the music fest.

Halsey

Earlier that day, G-Eazy and Halsey coupled up at the Playboy pool party.

Make sure you check out our full Coachella coverage here!

10+ pictures inside of the couple at the music fest…