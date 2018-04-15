Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 7:11 pm

Host Reba McEntire Sparkles on the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!

Reba McEntire is looking beautiful!

The legendary singer hit the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Reba is hosting the awards show solo.

Las Vegas is a familiar location for Reba: she’s been performing at a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Brooks & Dunn since 2015.

“I said, ‘Sure!’ I miss it. When you’re sitting at the awards show and you’re out in the audience, once you’ve gotten the honors of hosting, you’re sitting there kind of wondering what’s going on backstage and you miss being a part of that excitement,” Reba said of taking over the hosting duties.
Photos: Getty Images
