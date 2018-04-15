Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest &amp; Beyonce Performance Praise

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 7:33 pm

Iggy Azalea & Tyga Fuel Romance Rumors at Coachella

Iggy Azalea & Tyga Fuel Romance Rumors at Coachella

Iggy Azalea and Tyga: new couple alert?!

The rappers were spotted hanging out together as they headed to a party at Coachella on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iggy Azalea

Iggy and Tyga have been spotted getting super close as they check out the music fest with a couple of friends.

The night before, the rumored couple were spotted heading to another party together before heading home together.

Earlier this weekend, Iggy took to Instagram to share a super sexy photo of herself in a black bathing suit as she arrived for a weekend of fun!

🖤

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Just Jared on Facebook
iggy azalea tyga fuel romance rumors at coachella 01
iggy azalea tyga fuel romance rumors at coachella 02
iggy azalea tyga fuel romance rumors at coachella 03
iggy azalea tyga fuel romance rumors at coachella 04
iggy azalea tyga fuel romance rumors at coachella 05
iggy azalea tyga fuel romance rumors at coachella 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, Iggy Azalea, Tyga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr