Iggy Azalea & Tyga Fuel Romance Rumors at Coachella

Iggy Azalea and Tyga: new couple alert?!

The rappers were spotted hanging out together as they headed to a party at Coachella on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

Iggy and Tyga have been spotted getting super close as they check out the music fest with a couple of friends.

The night before, the rumored couple were spotted heading to another party together before heading home together.

Earlier this weekend, Iggy took to Instagram to share a super sexy photo of herself in a black bathing suit as she arrived for a weekend of fun!