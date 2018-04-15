Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 7:29 pm

Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Kerr Hit the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!

Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Kerr Hit the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr make a picture-perfect couple!

The 41-year-old entertainer and the 29-year-old former cheerleader hit the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Aldean

Jason will perform “You Make It Easy” during the evening’s ceremony. Jason is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Jason recently performed at the 2018 NCAA March Madness Musical Festival in San Antonio, Texas.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 ACM Awards, Brittany Kerr, Jason Aldean

