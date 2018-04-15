Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Kerr Hit the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr make a picture-perfect couple!

The 41-year-old entertainer and the 29-year-old former cheerleader hit the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jason will perform “You Make It Easy” during the evening’s ceremony. Jason is also nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Jason recently performed at the 2018 NCAA March Madness Musical Festival in San Antonio, Texas.