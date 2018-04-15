Top Stories
Sun, 15 April 2018 at 5:23 am

Jay Z Joins Beyonce on Stage During Coachella Performance!

Jay Z Joins Beyonce on Stage During Coachella Performance!

Beyonce was joined on stage by a very special guest during her Coachella performance – hubby Jay Z!

The 48-year-old rapper surprised fans when he came out on stage to join the 36-year-old entertainer during her set.

During his quick appearance, Jay and Bey performed their hit 2006 song “Deja Vu” together.

Beyonce performed for an hour and forty-five minutes and sang dozens of her hit songs throughout the set. Make sure to check out the complete set list from the show and tons of photos featuring all of her on-stage looks!
