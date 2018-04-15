Jenna Dewan Shares First Message After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan has broken her social media silence after announcing her split from Channing Tatum.

Earlier this month, Jenna and Channing posted a message on Instagram announcing their separation, and she shared her first post since the announcement this week.

“Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” Jenna wrote to her fans in her first message back on the social media service.

If you missed it, Jenna‘s rep shot down a very specific rumor about her marriage to Channing.

Jenna and Channing got married back in got married in 2009 and were married for almost 9 years.