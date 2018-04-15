Top Stories
Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 3:04 pm

Jenna Dewan Shares First Message After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan Shares First Message After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan has broken her social media silence after announcing her split from Channing Tatum.

Earlier this month, Jenna and Channing posted a message on Instagram announcing their separation, and she shared her first post since the announcement this week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan

“Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” Jenna wrote to her fans in her first message back on the social media service.

If you missed it, Jenna‘s rep shot down a very specific rumor about her marriage to Channing.

Jenna and Channing got married back in got married in 2009 and were married for almost 9 years.
