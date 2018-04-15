Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Arrive for Gwyneth Paltrow's Big Event!

Jennifer Aniston wears what appears to be a wrist brace to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk‘s black tie event on Saturday (April 14) in Los Angeles.

Also seen arriving to the event were Reese Witherspoon with husband Jim Toth, Chelsea Handler, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe with with Sheryl Berkoff, director Jon Favreau, Lake Bell with husband Scott Campbell, actor Chris O’Donnell, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, and more.

Rumors have been swirling that the event last night was actually Gwyneth and Brad‘s wedding!

If you don’t know, Jennifer and Reese are co-starring in a new show about two morning show hosts! The show was picked up by Apple with a straight-to-series, two-season order for 20 episodes total.