Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Take Their Kids to Church Together!

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are heading to church with the family!

The 45-year-old actress and the 45-year-old actor were spotted taking their kids to church on Sunday (April 15) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Jennifer recently shared her story as a female entrepreneur at the Vanity Fair’s Founders Fair on Thursday (April 12) in New York City. She chatted about her company Once Upon a Farm, which offers a line of cold-pressed organic baby food and applesauce.

She looked chic stepping out for a business meeting one day prior in the Big Apple.