Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest &amp; Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 7:04 pm

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Take Their Kids to Church Together!

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are heading to church with the family!

The 45-year-old actress and the 45-year-old actor were spotted taking their kids to church on Sunday (April 15) in Los Angeles.

Jennifer recently shared her story as a female entrepreneur at the Vanity Fair’s Founders Fair on Thursday (April 12) in New York City. She chatted about her company Once Upon a Farm, which offers a line of cold-pressed organic baby food and applesauce.

She looked chic stepping out for a business meeting one day prior in the Big Apple.
Photos: Splash News
