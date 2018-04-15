Jennifer Nettles & Cam Hit the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!

Jennifer Nettles and Cam look stunning on the red carpet!

The two country singer-songwriters were both in attendance at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Cam hit the red carpet alongside her husband Adam Weaver. Cam‘s latest single, “Diane,” was released in December.

Jennifer‘s duo, Sugarland, will release their studio album Bigger this June. The album includes a feature and co-write by Taylor Swift called “Babe”!