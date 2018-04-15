Top Stories
ACM Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 8:13 pm

Jennifer Nettles & Cam Hit the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!

Jennifer Nettles and Cam look stunning on the red carpet!

The two country singer-songwriters were both in attendance at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Nettles

Cam hit the red carpet alongside her husband Adam Weaver. Cam‘s latest single, “Diane,” was released in December.

Jennifer‘s duo, Sugarland, will release their studio album Bigger this June. The album includes a feature and co-write by Taylor Swift called “Babe”!
Photos: Getty Images
