Sun, 15 April 2018 at 1:37 am

Jesse Williams Hangs Out with Friends at Coachella!

Jesse Williams Hangs Out with Friends at Coachella!

Jesse Williams is all smiles as he hangs out with friends at the Heinken House at Coachella on Saturday afternoon (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 36-year-old Grey’s Anatomy hunk was spotted wearing a Bob Marley T-shirt with a red hoodie wrapped around his neck as he chatted with a few friends before they headed over to watch Busta Rhymes perform.

The day before, Jesse took to Instagram to share a selfie from up the sky as he headed to Coachella.

•stay fly•

A post shared by jesse Williams (@ijessewilliams) on

10+ pictures inside of Jesse Williams at the music fest…
