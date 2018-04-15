John Mulaney Performs Stand-Up for 'SNL' Opening Monologue

John Mulaney kicked off his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live by reminiscing about his past with the show.

The 35-year-old comedian was once a writer on the hit NBC sketch comedy series and he opened up about it while hosting the show on Saturday (April 14) in New York City.

John also talked about security systems and robots.

“The world is run by computers. The world is run by robots. And sometimes they ask us if we’re a robot just because we’re trying to log on and look at our own stuff,” John joked during the monologue. “Multiple times a day, ‘May I see my own stuff?’ ‘Eh, I smell a robot! Prove, prove, prove you’re not a robot.”



John Mulaney Stand-Up Monologue – SNL