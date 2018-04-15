Top Stories
Beyonce's Coachella 2018 Set List Revealed - Every Song Here

Beyonce's Coachella 2018 Set List Revealed - Every Song Here

Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Glam for Black Tie Event in LA!

Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Glam for Black Tie Event in LA!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Beyonce's Stepdad Responds to Cardi B Comparisons

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 2:50 am

John Mulaney Performs Stand-Up for 'SNL' Opening Monologue

John Mulaney Performs Stand-Up for 'SNL' Opening Monologue

John Mulaney kicked off his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live by reminiscing about his past with the show.

The 35-year-old comedian was once a writer on the hit NBC sketch comedy series and he opened up about it while hosting the show on Saturday (April 14) in New York City.

John also talked about security systems and robots.

“The world is run by computers. The world is run by robots. And sometimes they ask us if we’re a robot just because we’re trying to log on and look at our own stuff,” John joked during the monologue. “Multiple times a day, ‘May I see my own stuff?’ ‘Eh, I smell a robot! Prove, prove, prove you’re not a robot.”


John Mulaney Stand-Up Monologue – SNL
Just Jared on Facebook
john mulaney saturday night live 01
john mulaney saturday night live 02
john mulaney saturday night live 03
john mulaney saturday night live 04

Photos: NBC
Posted to: John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr