Justin Bieber Punches Man Who Grabbed Woman by Throat at Coachella (Report)

Justin Bieber to the rescue!

The 24-year-old singer reportedly punch a man in the face for allegedly grabbing a woman by the throat at a Coachella after party, TMZ reports.

Justin was at a party on Saturday night (April 14) hosted by pal Patrick Schwarzenegger when a man – who appeared to be on drugs – walked in and went ballistic on a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend.

Eyewitnesses say the guy was grabbing the woman by the throat when Justin and his pals screamed at the guy to let her go.

When he wouldn’t, Justin hit the guy in the face and pushed him against the wall allowing the woman to break free.

The guy was then kicked out of the party and arrested shortly afterwards.