Kate Hudson & Cameron Diaz Bring Their Partners to Gwyneth Paltrow's Party!

Kate Hudson & Cameron Diaz Bring Their Partners to Gwyneth Paltrow's Party!

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa arrive in style for Gwyneth Paltrow black tie event on Saturday (April 14) in Los Angeles.

Also seen arriving to Gwyneth‘s event were Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden.

Rumors have been swirling that the event last night was actually Gwyneth and her fiance Brad Falchuk‘s wedding!

If you don’t know, Kate and Danny are expecting their first child together – a baby girl! Congrats again to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

FYI: Cameron is wearing Jenny Packham.
Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz, Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson, Pregnant Celebrities

