Keith Urban & Julia Michaels Perform 'Coming Home' at ACM Awards 2018 - Watch!

Keith Urban and Julia Michaels performed “Coming Home” together at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keith Urban

The track was released back in March, and features a riff from Merle Haggard‘s “Mama Tried.” It’s the latest track from his forthcoming album Graffiti U due out at the end of April, which Keith will support with a tour later this summer.

Watch a clip of their performance below!