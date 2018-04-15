Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 10:56 pm

Keith Urban & Julia Michaels Perform 'Coming Home' at ACM Awards 2018 - Watch!

Keith Urban and Julia Michaels performed “Coming Home” together at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The track was released back in March, and features a riff from Merle Haggard‘s “Mama Tried.” It’s the latest track from his forthcoming album Graffiti U due out at the end of April, which Keith will support with a tour later this summer.

Watch a clip of their performance below!
