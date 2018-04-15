Kelly Clarkson & Reba McEntire Perform 'Does He Love You' Duet at ACM Awards 2018 (Video)

Kelly Clarkson and her mother-in-law Reba McEntire share a cute moment on stage at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old singer joined Reba for a duet of the legendary country singer’s 1993 song “Does He Love You.”

Kelly and Reba have sung the song together in the past and they even toured together once.

“We have performed together many, many times,” Reba told People before the show. “I’d love to [tour together] anytime she wants to do that again, so getting back on stage with her is going to be a blast because she sings her butt off and she’s cute as a button.”