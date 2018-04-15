Kelsea Ballerini & Husband Morgan Evans Are Glowing Newlyweds at ACM Awards 2018

Kelsea Ballerini and her new husband Morgan Evans are so cute while walking the red carpet as newlyweds at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old country singer got married to Morgan, 32, this past December.

Kelsea is set to perform during the show and she is also nominated for two awards – Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Legends.”

Kelsea will perform her song “I Hate Love Songs” and she says it’s one of her biggest televised performances to date!