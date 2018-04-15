Top Stories
Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, & Nicole Richie Attend Revolve's Coachella Party!

Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, & Nicole Richie Attend Revolve's Coachella Party!

Kendall Jenner looks hot arriving at the #REVOLVEfestivalDay party on Saturday afternoon (April 14) held during Coachella in La Quinta, Calif.

The 22-year-old model showed off her toned abs in a black sports bra, olive-green army pants, and black sneakers as she was joined at the event by Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Richie.

Other stars at the party included models Jasmine Tookes, Chanel Iman, Romee Strijd, Taylor Hill, and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Olivia Culpo, Holly Madison, Natalia Dyer, Madison Pettis, and Camila Mendes also stepped out in style for the event.

Photos: Getty
