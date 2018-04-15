Top Stories
ACM Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

ACM Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 9:34 pm

Kenny Chesney Performs 'Get Along' at ACM Awards 2018!

Kenny Chesney Performs 'Get Along' at ACM Awards 2018!

Kenny Chesney is starting the party!

The country superstar kicked off the show’s first performance with “Get Along” during the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kenny Chesney

The performer kept it cool in a sleeveless T-shirt and a cowboy hat as he brought the energy to the awards show. Kenny is set to embark on a tour starting this summer with the 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour, and “Get Along” is the first offering from his upcoming album.

“See you this summer!” he told the crowd. See pictures from the performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
kenny chesney acm awards 2018 01
kenny chesney acm awards 2018 02
kenny chesney acm awards 2018 03

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 ACM Awards, ACM Awards, Kenny Chesney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr