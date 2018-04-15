Kenny Chesney Performs 'Get Along' at ACM Awards 2018!

Kenny Chesney is starting the party!

The country superstar kicked off the show’s first performance with “Get Along” during the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The performer kept it cool in a sleeveless T-shirt and a cowboy hat as he brought the energy to the awards show. Kenny is set to embark on a tour starting this summer with the 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour, and “Get Along” is the first offering from his upcoming album.

“See you this summer!” he told the crowd. See pictures from the performance below!