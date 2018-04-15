Top Stories
Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Adele Dances Along to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Watch!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 9:59 am

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Hit Up Coachella's Neon Carnival

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Hit Up Coachella's Neon Carnival

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are spending time together at Coachella!

The couple were seen heading to the Neon Carnival on Saturday evening (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

Also seen heading to the Neon Carnival that evening were Kellan Lutz with wife Brittany Gonzales, Nicole Scherzinger, Amber Rose, Paris Hilton with fiance Chris Zylka, Jamie Foxx, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more!

If you don’t know, the Neon Carnival is one of the signature events that happens at Coachella each year.

Check out the photos of the celebs at the Neon Carnival…
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
