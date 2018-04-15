Top Stories
Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 12:57 pm

Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Couple Up at Coachella!

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell keep a low profile as they check out a couple of shows at Coachella on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress kept things cool in a white crop-top, ripped black jeans, and red sneakers while her 27-year-old model girlfriend rocked an all black outfit with bright pink eye shadow as they enjoyed a night at the music fest.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Earlier this week, the hot couple was spotted grabbing lunch to go while stepping out in Los Feliz.

Make sure you check out our full coverage for Coachella here!
