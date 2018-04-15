Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell Couple Up at Coachella!

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell keep a low profile as they check out a couple of shows at Coachella on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress kept things cool in a white crop-top, ripped black jeans, and red sneakers while her 27-year-old model girlfriend rocked an all black outfit with bright pink eye shadow as they enjoyed a night at the music fest.

Earlier this week, the hot couple was spotted grabbing lunch to go while stepping out in Los Feliz.

