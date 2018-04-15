Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest &amp; Beyonce Performance Praise

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 6:15 pm

Kylie Jenner Debuts Blue Hair Ahead of Coachella Day 3!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Blue Hair Ahead of Coachella Day 3!

Kylie Jenner is ready for another day at Coachella!

The 20-year-old TV personality and makeup mogul took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon (April 15) to share a couple selfies of her latest hairstyle.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

“Denim blue,” Kylie captioned one of the selfies of her new locks.

On Friday, Kylie showed off her neon pink hairstyle as she got ready to hit up a couple of parties during the music fest.

ICYMI, Kylie nearly locked lips with a huge female entertainer at a party!

Check Kylie‘s new look in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner debuts new blue hair ahead of coachella day 3 01
kylie jenner debuts new blue hair ahead of coachella day 3 02

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr