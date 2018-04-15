Lauren Alaina & Kane Brown Walk ACM Awards Carpet Ahead of Performance

Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown walk the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The country music stars are set to perform their song “What Ifs” at the event tonight. Lauren was joined on the carpet by her boyfriend Alex Hopkins while Kane brought his fiancee Katelyn Jae.

Lauren just won the award for New Female Vocalist of the Year. Also nominated were The Voice alum Danielle Bradbery and RaeLynn, who are pictured in the gallery. Kane was up for New Male Vocalist of the Year.

Some of the other stars who stepped out at the event included American Idol‘s Scotty McCreery and The Voice‘s Cassadee Pope and Craig Wayne Boyd.