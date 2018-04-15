Laverne Cox & Daniel Kaluuya Check Out the American Express Coachella Party!

Laverne Cox strikes a pose as she arrives at the American Express Platinum House Party on Saturday afternoon (April 14) at the Parker in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Orange is the New Black star showed off some major skin in a ripped up black outfit, black boots, and a purple duster as she attended the party held during Coachella.

Other stars at the party included Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya along with married couple Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung.

