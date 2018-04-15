Leonardo DiCaprio Keeps a Low Profile at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio tried to go incognito at Coachella!

The 43-year-old actor was seen at the famous Neon Carnival at the Coachella grounds on Saturday (April 14) in Thermal, Calif.

Leo had his sweatshirt hood up and was wearing glasses to keep a low profile. Fans think that Leo‘s rumored flame, model Camila Morrone, 20, joined him at the event, though her face cannot be fully seen in the photos.

