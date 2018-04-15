Top Stories
Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest &amp; Beyonce Performance Praise

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 2:45 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Keeps a Low Profile at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio Keeps a Low Profile at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio tried to go incognito at Coachella!

The 43-year-old actor was seen at the famous Neon Carnival at the Coachella grounds on Saturday (April 14) in Thermal, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo had his sweatshirt hood up and was wearing glasses to keep a low profile. Fans think that Leo‘s rumored flame, model Camila Morrone, 20, joined him at the event, though her face cannot be fully seen in the photos.

Check out the photos of Leonardo DiCaprio at Coachella…
Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio coachella 01
leonardo dicaprio coachella 02
leonardo dicaprio coachella 03
leonardo dicaprio coachella 04

Photos: WireImage
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr