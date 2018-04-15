Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 4:13 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio and a woman who fans have identified as his rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone, 20, were seen getting cozy at Coachella!

The 43-year-old actor was seen hugging and nearly kissing the model as they spent time at a party on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

Later on, Camila was seen sweetly feeding Leonardo a piece of pizza.

Back in December, a source told Just Jared that the pair were not dating. However, it seems like they may have sparked up a relationship!

Check out all the photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone…
