Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio and a woman who fans have identified as his rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone, 20, were seen getting cozy at Coachella!

The 43-year-old actor was seen hugging and nearly kissing the model as they spent time at a party on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

Later on, Camila was seen sweetly feeding Leonardo a piece of pizza.

Back in December, a source told Just Jared that the pair were not dating. However, it seems like they may have sparked up a relationship!

Check out all the photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone…